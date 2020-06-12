Make no mistake about it. The board members of the Custer County Ag Society want to have a Custer County Fair this year. There are a lot of questions to be asked and answered, however, to make it happen.
“It’s an uncommon time. An uncommon solution may be the way to go,” board member Shawn Lehmkuhler said.
At last night’s meeting of the Ag Society (June 11, 2020, board members voted 5 to 2 to table the decision on whether or not to hold the fair.
The decision will wait until after new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) are announced and 4-H leaders meet early next week. New DHMs are expected to be announced by Monday, June 15.
Voting yes to table the decision were Rodney Lamb, Shawn Lehmkuhler, Ira Spanel , Steve Horn and Kent Nelson.
“I’d love to see the fair go on,” Board treasurer Ira Spanel said. “Unfortunately, the DHMs are going to trump any decision we have to make because of liability.” Spanel added that he didn’t want to put the Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond and his department at odds with having to enforce DHMs.
Voting no to table the decision were board members Marla Stallbaumer and Casey Cooksley.
Stallbaumer expressed concern that the delay in making the decision will be seen as saying no to the fiar.“We have to let the kids know we are behind them,” Stallbaumer said. “We can pull this off. We know the fair is going to be different and we go from there.” Board member Casey Cooksley agreed with Stallbaumer saying, “I don’t want kids to give up on their projects.”
Amanda Jeffres, Assistant Director of the Loup Basin Public Health Department, attended the meeting telephonically. “You have to submit a plan if there will be 500 or more people,” Jeffres said. “DHMs are law. You can’t go forward without a plan.”
Jeffres advised the board that there have been instances in Nebraska where plans have not been approved. For example, the National High School Finals Rodeo that was scheduled for the Lancaster Event Center near Lincoln was cancelled when their plan was not approved.
Asked if she could provide a sneak peak on expected new DHMs, Jeffres said. “The goal is to move to Phase 3, little less restrictive, a little looser, but even with looser restrictions, there will still be social distancing and mask guidelines.” She said guidelines will most likely be in place through the end of the year and will exist until a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.
The Ag Society Board is planning to call a special meeting after the new DHMs are announced and 40H leaders have held their meetings.
Board members Shane Ryan and Becky Pearson were not present at the meeting. New board member Rodney Lamb was appointed to fill the position left vacant by the resignation of Deana Hardee.
