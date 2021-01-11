Nebraskans are warned to be aware of scams that claim to be part of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Scammers are becoming active in using phone calls, emails and internet contact and even knocking on doors in an effort to obtain information from people 75 and older, according to Nebraska attorney General Doug Peterson.
“That’s not the way the vaccine is processed,” Peterson said today (Monday, Jan. 11, 2021) during the Governor’s press conference. “Your best bet is to go to your local health care provider or local health department.”
Peterson emphasized that the aim of the scammers is to get personal information and financial information. He called working with an internet offer for the vaccine “a complete scam.”
The Department of Health and Human Services is working on a website and call line for older Nebraskans to use to obtain more information on receiving the vaccine. Gov. Pete Ricketts said more information will be available on both next week.
