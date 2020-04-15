Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.