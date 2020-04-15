Winter is throwing yet one more round of snow for Nebraska. A system that will move into the state this evening (Wednesday, April 15, 2020) could bring six inches or more of snow to some areas.
There is currently a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwest Nebraska and a Winter Storm Watch for central parts of the state.
According to the National Weather Service Office out of North Platte, some models are showing a possible shift to the north of the storm.
Meteorologist Rachel Kulik said watches and warning made be changed and new ones issued this afternoon or evening.
Indicating an area from Gordon to Valentine and O’Neill (the counties of Sheridan, Cherry, Brown Rock, Holt Blaine Loup, Garfield and Wheeler, Kulik said this area “is not out of the woods yet.”
At this time, the heaviest snow is forecast from Oshkosh and Authur (6-8 inches) towards Tryon and Stapleton (4-6 inches).
With the storm there could be significant reduced visibility at time, slippery and/or snow packed roads and impacts to cattle and young livestock.
The storm will start as rain in some locations this evening before changing to snow overnight, changing back into rain Thursday afternoon. When the snow arrives, it will begin as wet, heavy snow then change to a drier, more regular snow.
“The heaviest snow will be between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m,” Kulik said. There will be narrow bands of heavy snow which could drop as much as one inch per hour.
Winds and extreme temperatures will not be strong factors with this system. Winds will strengthen Thursday morning, coming in from the northeast with 20 mph sustaining and possible gusts 25-30 mph.
Current models show snow beginning in the Broken Bow and Custer County area sometime after 10 p.m. tonight, transitioning into rain Thursday afternoon before returning to snow after 7 p.m. Thursday.
As of Wednesday morning, central Custer County is forecast for 3-4 inches of snow with heavier amounts to the west and 1-2 inches in the north and east.
