As of Oct. 1, 2020 the legal age to purchase tobacco and tobacco products in Broken Bow, Neb. will be 21.
At Tuesday meeting (Aug. 25, 2020), the Broken Bow City Council voted to approve ordinance 1227, amending the tobacco age from 19 to 21 to agree with LB1064 which was passed by the Nebraska Legislature on Aug. 11 and approved by Gov. Pete Ricketts Aug. 17.
There was some discussion whether it should be in effect for Broken Bow immediately. City Clerk Stephanie Wright said information she received said the state law was effective immediately, however, Police Chief Steve Scott shared a communication he received from the Attorney General’s office that said it was effective Oct. 1. City council members said they wanted businesses to have time to prepare. “I want all businesses to have time to be compliant,” council member David Schmidt said. “They need time, resources and education to know what to expect.” A motion was then made to adopt Ordinacne 1227 to agree with the date in the AG’s letter.
The council set a budget hearing for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 with a regular board meeting to follow at 6 p.m. or at the conclusion of the board hearing.
in other city business, the following was approved: Dan Jelinek, Broken Bow Airport Authority Board, appointment; Lola Chapin, Housing Authority Boar, re-appointment; and Chad Schall, Board of Public Works, reappointment.
The council also approved amendments and voting procedures for Mayor Rod Sonnichsen to vote for Broken Bow as a member of the League of Nebraska Municipalities. City Clerk Wright explained the changes are need to allow for remote voting due to meetings not being held in person.
Other items to note: City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 for Labor Day. September 12 is city-wide cleanup. The Board of Public Works is scheduled to meet at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14 at the Municipal Building. The Park Board is scheduled to meet at 5:10 p.m., Monday,Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.