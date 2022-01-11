The following items are on the agenda for this evening's Broken Bow City Council meeting
- Speed limit signs
- Public hearing, consideration of waiving reading and consideration of approval of Ordinance 1250, Separating the offices of Deputy Clerk/Treasurer
- Public hearing, consideration of waiving reading and consideration of approval of Ordinance 1251, Amended 2021-2022 Wage Ordinance
- Public hearing, consideration of waiving reading and consideration of approval of Ordinance 1252, Mandatory Trash Removal Fees
- Consideration of approving the appointment of Paul Holland to the Board of Public Works
- Consideration of accepting the resignation of a City Council member
The council meets at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building, 314 S. 10th Ave.
