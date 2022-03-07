The Broken Bow City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Broken Bow Municipal Building, 314 South 10th Avenue, Broken Bow.
Old business includes approving minutes of the previous meeting as well as bills as posted, rosters for the volunteers ambulance service, volunteer fire department service and volunteer fire department officers and approval of a fireworks application from Ka-Boomers Enterprises.
New business on the agenda includes the council considering the approval of a bid for the 2022 Memorial Drive Paving and Storm Sewer Improvements.
Also under new business is consideration of approval of a public hearing on Ordinance 1253, Landkamer Addition Subdivision consideration of waiving the readings of Ordinance 1253 and consideration of approving Ordinance 1253. The area referenced in Ordinance 1253 is between North 12th and North 11 Avenues, south of North B Street.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for March 22.
