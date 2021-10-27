The saga of a nuisance property continues in Broken Bow.
Property owner Greg Barker did not sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City Council to extend his deadline on property at 139 South 14th Street. The memorandum stated that the City would delay abatement procedures until June 1, 2022 on the condition that Barker would complete improvements. Barker left Tuesday's city council meeting (Oct. 26, 2021) without signing the MOU.
During discussion, Barker said, “I’m not signing.” He told the council he wants to complete an addition that will nearly double the square footage of the house (adding 842 square feet to the current 888) and he doesn’t see being able to complete it by June of next year if weather delays work. He also emphasized the amount of work that has been done on the property which is not visible (such as foundation work).
“I need a permit for the bigger addition, “ Barker told the council. “If I don’t get it, I’ll leave it as it.” Barker currently has a building permit that expires Dec. 9, 2021.
Council president Jacob Holcomb clarified that the council doesn’t issue building permits and that the MOU was on the structure as it stands now. It was emphasized that the MOU would be an agreement to keep the property out of nuisance status which would mean finishing the exterior. Interior work could continue past the deadline.
City administrator Dan Knoell pointed out problem with the nuisance property has been going on for more than a year. Speaking to Barker, he said, “If you refuse to sign, then you have until Dec. 9 to complete. Signing it gives you a six-month extension.” He explained that over the past months there seems to be many different interpretations of what has been decided.“The council will say one thing, Mr. Barker, and you have a different understanding … This will keep the city from bugging you.”
Mayor Sonnichsen stated the MOU would keep the property off the council agenda. “The house has to be completed and get away from being a nuisance. It grant you an extension to June1. Without the agreement, the property goes back on the agenda.”
Council member Chris Myers pointed out that there were other parties interested in the house when it went to auction after a January, 2020 fire. “We aren’t extending the deadline again. We appreciate your hard work but there are no more extensions,” Myers said. “It was sold with a timeline. We’ve had complaints. We appreciate you fixing it up but there’s got to be some accountability.”
Ending the discussion, the mayor said, “As soon as the meeting adjourns, the memorandum can be signed. If not, I will put it (the property) on the agenda for action.”
After the meeting, Administrator Knoell confirmed Barker did not sign the MOU. Knoell also said there were other parties interested in the house however, they stepped away when they learned the property came with a short deadline to repair it out of nuisance status. It’s possible that others would have bid on the house if they had thought they could have been granted the same extensions given to Barker.
The house was damaged by fire Jan. 28, 2020. In an Aug. 6, 2020 article, the Custer County Chief reported that the house was recently sold to Barker and the council approved an extension on the nuisance property to Nov. 1, 2020.
The Chief will reach out to Barker for further comment and will include his remarks in next week’s issue (Nov. 4, 2021) of the paper.
Other actions and decisions by the City Council will be posted in a separate article.
