Beginning farmers and landowners throughout Nebraska are invited to attend four separate workshops to discuss starting and maintaining an agricultural business. These free, virtual events are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.
“Passing the Torch Series” will be on Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Jan 28: “Land Transition Conversations”
- Feb. 25: “The NextGen Tax Credit”
- March 11: “Financing the Farm Business”
- March 25: “Decision Making in Tough Times”
“Beginning an agriculture business can be daunting, and questions can arise at every turn," Justin Carter, project associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, said. “These workshops will cover topics such as land transition; beneficial programs, specifically the beginning farmer tax credit; routine financing; and decision making during down times.”
Courses will be instructed by Dave Goeller, retired deputy director of North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and resource provider at Nebraska Rural Response Hotline. Other service providers will be on hand as well to provide input.
Registration is required by noon the day of each event; sign up at cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Carter at justinc@cfra.org or 402.237.5082.
This project is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer and Rancher Grant.
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.
