This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the March 23, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Spring has arrived and with it National Agriculture Week! In this week’s Chief, you will find our annual “Salute to Local Ag Producers.”
I did a small write up on the Nebraska Bull Sale back in 2017. This year, they are marking 60 years. That meant it’s a good time to help piece together the history of where the sale and test have been held over the years. With the great help of the people I interviewed, I pinned some of it down!
We also have an article on the benefits of cover crops, a local family dairy and - one of my favorites - the relationships between purple petunias and root worms. If that doesn’t hook you in to reading our Salute to Ag, I don’t know what will!
I attended the auction at Custer School this Saturday. I don’t think I’ve attended an auction since COVID and boy, I do enjoy a good auction. In full disclosure, I didn’t attend Custer; my first years of school were at a country school then I went to Callaway. I have vague memories as an 8-year-old of attending the auction when the country school closed.
I did end up with a piece or two of Custer School history on Saturday. I would’ve liked to have bid higher and won a few more items but, thankfully, I kept reminding myself how cluttered my house is already.
It was a hard day for some at the sale and they preferred to not comment to the paper. That’s OK. When the building comes down, no doubt it will be another hard day.
If you would like to share memories of your time at Custer, or perhaps favorite memories of your children’s time at Custer, send them to chiefnews@custercountychief.com or mail them to Chief Editor, PO Box 190, Broken Bow, NE, 68822. Even if you didn’t get a souvenir from the school, you have your memories and that’s the best, the most precious thing of all.
