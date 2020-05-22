All-Alumni Activities for 2020 have been canceled, according to Alberta Crawley with the Broken Bow High School Alumni Association. Honored classes for 2020 will be recognized with the 2021 classes next year.
The following is the May 21, 2020 announcement from the BBHS Alumni Association.
The Broken Bow High School Alumni Association has canceled the All-Alumni Activities scheduled for July 10 & 11, 2020. We’ve made this difficult decision for the health and safety of those attending due to the concerns around COVID-19. This includes the Friday night Kick-off Event and the All-Alumni Luncheon. The individual Honored Classes may still gather at their own discretion.
The 2020 Honored Classes will be recognized with the 2021 Honored Classes at next year’s All-Alumni Reunion scheduled for July 9-11, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.