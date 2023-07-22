This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the July 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s crunch time. “Many hands make light work,” you have heard that said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the July 20, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It’s crunch time. “Many hands make light work,” you have heard that said.
Today, Tuesday, we need all hands working and then some. There are days the deadline of press is daunting. Today is one of those days. We have the first fair publication. Usually, we have it 90 percent written and laid on the pages the Friday before. This week, all deadlines went out the window and some of those pages are still being worked on. It is hard to explain the time it takes to interview, put those notes on paper, then have the finished product out to you. Some readers will scan the article, some will only look at the photos, and some will read each and every word.
It is for you, who read every word and every page, that we work for and hope we still have not made any mistakes.
Please take note of the advertisers, what they offer at their business and those who believe in the stories that are published in the fair publication. If you are shopping in their stores, please make mention of their ad.
With the printing of the Chief moving to Grand Island, taking the time to also get the new format on the pages has caused a bit of extra work. We can only hope once we send them all is well. Besides the printing, David, our pressman and courier, will venture into a new area to find GI’s loading dock to pick up the paper. Christi has to adjust how she prints the address labels. We all are having a bit of change this week.
Like I said last week, we said goodbye to our trusted Kearney crew. Yes, they did look over our pages and at times, gave us a call yet that day or in the early morning hours to get something corrected so the pages would be right.
When we push the “Send” button on this publication, I have that question, “Will we have that guardian looking out for us?”
I am in the same boat you all are in. Printing quality, color quality, the verdict is all still out. We will see when the papers arrive. Let me know if you see anything we need to give our attention to.
For now, I hope you enjoy the stories the employees of the Chief have worked hard on covering with what went on last week and also what is coming up with fair.
Until next week, thank you again for reading.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.