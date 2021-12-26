This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Dec. 23, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Dear Santa,
It’s been a while since I wrote you or asked you for anything. But I thought I’d take a shot at sending you a letter this year.
Can you help me out? Can you bring us some “nice” for Christmas?
Are you and your elves running into as many angry people as I am? It seems people go into attack mode on a moment’s notice.
And the language. Maybe people think they can’t get their point across without dropping F-bombs and other colorful words. I’d say they’re using language they wouldn’t want their Mom to hear but, gee, Santa, some of the people using those words are the Moms.
Can you see about handing out patience, compassion and tolerance? If you have a couple spare embroidered samplers of “Don’t judge your neighbor until you’ve walked a mile in his shoes” or similar sentiments, bring those along, too.
While you’re at it, Santa, can you send along the cure for COVID and unclog the supply chain issues? I hear so many reasons for the troubles but with your Christmas magic, you can handle it, can’t you?
It’s not all negative, Santa, I’m running into a lot of nice and kind people, too. So, no coal in the stockings for them. How about extra candy canes instead!
If you have room in the sleigh, tuck in some of the mystical and peaceful Christmas magic. You know the kind, when you take time to look at the manger, let the world fade away and remember why we have Christmas. You know it’s not about you, Santa, and it’s not the gifts and toys, the baking and decorating. It’s the Baby who, in the dark of the night, brought Light to the world.
Here’s hoping we all share in that Light and that we remember, whether we’re speaking to our neighbor or a stranger, to someone across the counter or at the other end of the phone or computer, that Baby is here for all of us, too.
Thanks, Santa, for listening. Merry Christmas to you and Merry Christmas to all!
