This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the July 27, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What makes a good 30 second sound bite is not always ALL of the interview.
While I feel the story about the Chief that aired on NTV Monday evening at six and ten was great to see the Chief on TV, it was not all of the interview. I wanted to share this with you, the readers.
In 2022 the Chief received a call from NTV when the Tri-City Tribune out of Cozad and the Gothenburg Times in Gothenburg closed and stopped publishing a newspaper after decades of doing so for each of their communities. What failed to be reported, was that the two newspapers mentioned had been locally owned for the decades they printed. With the owners at the age to retire, a corporation purchased the papers. Prior to that locally a new paper was started in both Cozad and Gothenburg.A business person I knew well from Gothenburg said, “I can’t afford to advertise in both.” That is understandable. The advertisers and readers had a choice, support a local paper or a corporate owned paper. With no local ties and their heart not local the two-decade old papers closed, and yet still, local papers are being printed in those two communities.
The Chief is owned by a corporation. What I feel the Chief has is the local staff. You have dedicated employees who believe in local and, thank goodness, our corporation believes in the staff.
That 2022 phone call and interview started our relationship with the reporter from NTV. They were looking for the story about local newspapers and their future with the two papers closing and they really did not get much from us except we believe in local and we are alive and well.
Now fast forward to the call the Chief received on this Monday from NTV news. It was about the printing change. You all have read about it in my past columns.
Yes, we changed printers, but the Chief has been printed every week. Yes, you all might get your paper a bit later. What really needs to be clarified, is that if we still wanted to meet the deadline Wednesday morning to the post office, it would have meant the Chief staff would start working on Sunday to get the paper done for you all since many of the events in the paper happen over the weekend.
I am sure you all agree, you can read your paper a day later so the Chief staff can have their Sundays with their family.
The transition of printing from Kearney to Grand Island has been seamless.
That is because both papers have local people with boots on the ground and they wanted to make sure the transition has been seamless.
If we would not have told you the paper was being printed at a different location, you might not have even noticed. The printing quality and paper quality I feel are the same.
That is really all of the story. Yes papers are on the decline, but this paper and many other local community papers are not on the decline, as long as you, the readers, believe to read them, believe in each of your communities and want events covered like the town celebrations, presentations of Quilts of Valor, stories about families that have been farming for 100 years. That is how we all will stay alive and well. So, if you like reading us, think about your son or daughter who might not have a subscription. Think about getting them one for a birthday or Christmas gift.
Keep your local alive.
On another note, IF when I stood in my closet Monday morning and was picking out a summer dress to wear on an almost 100-degree day and had any kind of a THOUGHT I might be on TV that day, I would not have worn the summer dress I did!!!
