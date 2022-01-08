This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Jan. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We have embarked on 2022. Each new year we get to list in the header of the newspaper, a new year number and issue number. For this publication we get to say 130th year and issue 1. The Custer County Chief was started in 1892.
With that said, it gave me reason to go to the archive room and pull the 1892 book. Let me tell you those pages are brittle! Using a vary careful turn of the wrist, I looked through the first few pages.
I found out the first publication was actually printed on April 22, 1892, so technically, the Chief is not quite 130 years old yet! I’m not sure when the new year number started being printed on the first publication in January and I won’t change the documentation now. It gave me reason to wonder, what was the expectation and purpose of those first issues.
There were business ads and a column called “HERE AND THERE.” As we explore the first year of the Chief, closer to the day it began later in April, I will pass on some of the information in those columns. They were interesting!
For right now, one area that caught my attention was the following:
"READ THIS. In order to thoroughly introduce the CUSTER COUNTY CHIEF We have decided to make the following extraordinary offer: “To any resident of Custer County who will hand us or send us his name within the next thirty days we will send THE CHIEF entirely free for three months. We want THE CHIEF to visit every house in Custer County. It is strictly a non-partisan, county newspaper and its mission on earth is to print the news. Send us your name."
That is simple - cover the news of the county. Now 130 years later, what is your expectation of the Chief?
For us here, we feel our purpose is still to report the news of the county. I would say covering the area sports we are getting that done with so many writers and photographers assisting us. We do fall short of some of the local news of all of the communities, that is just because if we don’t walk down your streets, we just don’t know.
We would like to figure out how we can do that in the coming year. Mona or myself cannot put in more hours but we would enjoy you reaching out. We could use your help in writing or if you tell us about something, we will look into writing it ourselves.
This new year still holds a very important place for the county in news print. We thank you the readers and advertisers for being a part of that. We look forward to hearing from you and working together more in 2022.
Happy New Year!
