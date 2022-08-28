This column by Meghan G'Schwind originally appeared in the August 25, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I’m writing this column on Monday, August 22, which happens to be my husband and my two-year anniversary. I knew I wanted to write about our marriage this week and have been going back and forth on what specific topic to talk about. I could write pages and pages on the reasons I adore my husband, but I imagine that wouldn’t be very interesting to anyone else. One thing I do always get asked about, though, is how a girl from Wyoming ended up in Callaway, Nebraska.
It all started about seven years ago when Clayton and I were seniors in high school. I happened to ride along with a friend to a horse show in McCook, about the farthest east I had ever been. One morning in the warm-up pen, I was on my horse watching the show when a boy came up and started talking to me. I don’t remember anything he said because I was so nervous and shocked that a cute boy would approach me and start a conversation. The next day, I had a Facebook friend request that I knew was from him because I recognized that really strange last name he had (ironic, I know).
It’s at this point in the story that I usually say I stalked him on Facebook for four years before getting the courage to talk to him again. It was the spring of 2019 and I thought the recent flooding might be a good excuse to reach out and ask how he was doing. After just a few days of talking back and forth, we decided to set up a first date.
Living five hours apart didn’t deter us so we met in Sidney, the halfway point. He took me to Runza (I had never been) and then we hung out in the Cabela’s parking lot roping a dummy until midnight.
I was pretty sure I was in love after that first date, but it wasn’t until our second that I was convinced. We met in Scottsbluff that time and spent the afternoon hiking the monument, eating Mexican food and dancing in the park. When we finally decided it was time to head home, we realized we made a big mistake. We parked his pickup at Bomgaars and took mine around town. By the time we were ready to leave, Bomgaars was closed and they had padlocked his pickup inside their chainlink fence! He had chores to do in the morning and needed to get home, so we decided to extend our date. I drove him home that night, helped with chores and then we drove all the way back to Scottsbluff to rescue his pickup. Long story short, we got to know each other pretty well driving across the state in the middle of the night and I even got to meet his parents.
It’s fun to look back at the adventures we’ve had and the memories we’ve made. Things have certainly changed since we first started dating. We’re not driving through the night to see each other, but we’ll soon be up in the middle of the night again taking care of our baby. The circumstances may change through the years, but we’ll always make it an adventure!
