Two children have been abducted from Tekamah, Neb. - 7 year-old Marco De La Garza and 4 year-old Isaac De La Garza.
They are believed to be with Tanner Joel Leichleiter, 30, 5'7'', 165 lbs, green eyes, brown hair. They may in a white 2009 Expedition, Nebraska license plate 31-F325.
The direction of travel is unknown, but both children are believed to be in danger.
If you have any information or see any of these three, please call 911 immediately!
NOTE: This article has been updated to include the correct spelling in Leichleiter's name. The second L was omitted in the original release.
Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol states this is an active Tekamah Police investigation and that it is not a random abduction.
UPDATE 11:20 a.m. 4/20/2020: The Amber Alert has been extended into Kansas. Leichleiter is pronounced "lick-lighter."
