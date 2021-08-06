For perhaps the first time, at least the first time in a very long time, there was rain during the Custer County Fair 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction at the fairgrounds in Broken Bow. And it wasn't only rain but also thunder and lightning, the latter of which was a factor is temporary shutting down the auction.
The auction began yesterday (Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021) on the dot at 7 p.m. as usual. There was a thunderstorm and warning to the north. At 7:42 p.m., there was a brisk wind and raindrops. By 7:50 p.m., it was raining and by 7:55 p.m., it was raining heavy!
Check out one of the videos here https://www.custercountychief.com/rain-at-the-livestock-auction/video_8d98384a-f6eb-11eb-9366-c386f3f89200.html
At 8:05 p.m., auctioneer Cory Palmer announced the sale would stop temporarily for safety reasons. "It's not the rain," he said. "It's the lightning and having the kids run back and forth."
It was also the sound. Even with the PA system, the sound of the rain on the metal roof of the Custer County Farm Bureau Show Ring and the rolls of thunder pretty much drowned out most attempts to communicate.
The shutdown was temporary. Auctioneers and fair officials were tracking the storm by radar on phones and at 8:13 p.m., the sale resumed as the rain lessened and eventually stopped. The auction concluded at 10 p.m.
