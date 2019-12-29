The National Weather Service revised snow total accumulations for Custer County this weekend to the 8-12 inch range yesterday (Sat. 12/28/19) with the same forecast north to the South Dakota border. Some areas in northeast Nebraska around Norfolk could see more than a foot of snow.
Unofficial measurement in the Pressey area in Custer County measured 13 to 14 inches of snow about 10 a.m. this morning (Sunday, 12/29/19).
A Winter Storm warning remains in effect for the following Nebraska counties: Garden, Arthur, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes, Frontier, Sheridan, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock and Holt.
Strong winds will continue today and persist into tonight producing areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be significantly reduced as winds increase, likely below one half mile in snow and blowing snow.
Wind gusts are forecast to be over 40 mph with some reaching close to 50 mph today and tomorrow.
AS of 9:30 a.m. today, the National Weather Service said "Snow, moderate to heavy at times, will continue across the Sandhills and southwest NE through the morning. Hourly snowfall amounts of 0.5 to 1” per hour anticipated with visibilities as low as one half mile due to falling and blowing snow. Strong north winds will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow making travel very hazardous."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.