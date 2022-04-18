Officer Chris Anderson is now Sergeant Chris Anderson.
Anderson received his sergeant chevrons and gold sergeant badge today (Monday, April 18, 2022) from Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott in accordance with his promotion to the rank of sergeant.
“Broken Bow is proud to have Sgt. Anderson,” City Administrator Dan Knoell said. “He is the right man for the right job.
As sergeant, Anderson will assume more administrative duties. He also will continue to work with Sam, the BBPD K9, on drug detection.
“He (Anderson) already has supervisor training and FTO (field officer training),” Chief Scott said and he noted Anderson’s 12 years of police experience. “I agree that he is the right man for the job.”
Anderson has been with the Broken Bow Police Department since January, 2019. Prior to he was with the Gordon Police Department where he also served as a sergeant.
The Broken Bow Police Department will be looking to hire another officer in the near future. Sgt. Shane Fiorelli has resigned to accept a position elsewhere with his last day at BBPD April 25. While with the BBPD, Fiorelli has worked with the DARE programs juveniles and mental health awareness. Anderson said he hopes to continue work in those areas. “Mental health is a big concern for all of us,” he said.
Both Knoell and Mayor Rod Sonnichsen congratulated Anderson on the promotion. “I am glad that Chief Scott is keeping the rank structure. It’s really important to have that,” Sonnichsen said.
“I am proud for the opportunity,” Anderson said of his promotion.
