Aug. 14, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. - Nebraskans need to be aware of the risk of getting rabies from wild animals, especially bats.
Nine animals have tested positive for rabies so far this year, eight of them were bats, and one was a dog.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Aug. 14, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. - Nebraskans need to be aware of the risk of getting rabies from wild animals, especially bats.
Nine animals have tested positive for rabies so far this year, eight of them were bats, and one was a dog.
“Bats are responsible for carrying much of the rabies virus in Nebraska," said Dr. Bryan Buss, State Public Health Veterinarian for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). “We'll soon be into the peak time of the year for bat activity. People should be cautious around bats and other wild animals, like skunks, which are another common rabies carrier in our state."In addition to bats and skunks, other wildlife such as foxes, coyotes and raccoons can have rabies and transmit it to people. Rabies is caused by a virus that affects the nervous system and is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or if saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into an open wound or a person's eyes, nose or mouth. Rabies is generally fatal without preventive treatment.
Help prevent the spread of rabies by following these tips:
What to do if you think you've had direct contact with a bat:
Rabies cases in Nebraska
No human cases of rabies have occurred among Nebraskans since the 1920s.
For more statistics on the number of rabies cases in Nebraska, go to - http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Rabies.aspx.
Find more information on bat-proofing your home - http://www.cdc.gov/rabies/bats/management/index.html.
General information about rabies can be found here - http://www.cdc.gov/rabies/index.html.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.