The Kearney Area Children’s Museum (KACM) is hosting their Annual LEGO Home Building Competition now through Sept. 24. Participants can use their own LEGO supplies, build in the comfort of their own home, and submit their entries with photos of their creations.
Age divisions are 4-7 and 8-12. In past years’ adults have wanted the chance to compete and now they can with KACM adding new divisions “Teens & Adults” and “Businesses & Organizations.”
“It’s so much fun to see the creativity that comes from this event,” Jennifer Beck, director of community engagement, said. “We made the decision to go virtual again this year to keep with social distancing and give participants more time and space to create. It’s a unique way to show creativity and businesses and organizations can use this as a team-building opportunity among their teams and help support local at the same time."
Cost is $10 Members, $15 Non Members for Age Divisions and $25 per Business or Organization. Registration is open now and will close at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Participants are required to have their entries submitted by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Facebook voting will take place during that week.
One winner in each age division will be selected and will receive a $25 gift card to Target. Business and organization division winner will receive a $50 gift card to Calico Coffee.
This event is sponsored by Kidwell, Kearney Area Builder’s Association and CMH Interiors.
For questions regarding this event please contact the museum at 308-698-2228.
