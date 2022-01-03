After a bitterly cold New Year's and a system which brought anywhere from a couple to maybe four inches of snow to central Nebraska, another system is moving in. The greatest amounts of snow accumulations are forecast at this time for southern Box Butte and Sioux Counties and northern Scotts Bluff and Morrill Counties in the Panhandle.
Ahead of the snow which is expected Wednesday, high winds are possible on Tuesday. A High Wind Watch has been issued for western Nebraska from 8 a.m. MT to 5 p.m. MT, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Some gusts could reach severe criteria (58 mph).
Significant snow is expected on Wednesday with dangerous wind chills for the overnight into Thursday. Snow totals of 5 inches or more are possible in the Panhandle and central Sandhills. Wind chills could be as low as -38.
Snow is expected to start in the Panhandle Wednesday afternoon and move east and southeast, tapering off Thursday morning. An area from the Panhandle southeast to North Platte could see 4-6 inches, with higher amounts possible. Custer County could see 3 to 4 inches in the southwest corner with lesser amounts further northeast. Broken Bow, at this time, is forecast for 2 to 3 inches of snow.
There is some uncertainty of accumulations and locations as the system may shift to the south.
Wednesday night and Thursday will bring another round of dangerous windchills in the negative 20s and 30s.
