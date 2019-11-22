An Ansley couple was arrested Thursday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2019, in Lexington.
In an affidavit filed by Nebraska State Patrol, an investigator responded to an online social media advertisement posted by a woman. The two agreed to meet in a Lexington parking lot. The woman, 29-year-old LeaWanna Woods, was placed under arrest. A 42-year-old man who accompanied her to Lexington, Shannon Shimko, was also placed under arrest.
An inventory of the pair’s vehicle turned up a loaded handgun in the glovebox and an unloaded rifle in the passenger area near an infant car seat. A small amount of Marijuana was also located in a purse.
Woods has been charged in Dawson County Court with a Misdemeanor charge of Prostitution and Possession of Marijuana- Less than an Ounce. Shimko has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Prostitution. Hearings for both are scheduled for this afternoon, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
The above information was confirmed by the Public Information Office of the Nebraska State Patrol Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
