Happy April Fool's Day, the day when jokes and pranks are in order.
As managing editor here at the Chief, I gave some thought as to what to post today for April Fool's. I figured in this day of fake news, conspiracy theories and rampant rumors, perhaps the safest route is to not post foolish news and instead post some fun info about the day!
According to both history.com and nationaltoday.com, the exact origin of April Fool's Day is unknown. One lesser known, often argued explanation for this prank day is buried in a 1392 book called “The Canterbury Tales” by Geoffrey Chaucer. One line in the book references “March 32”, and the debate to its meaning was born. Without much context and being dated so far back, the interpretation remains a mystery. Some believe it to be a joke, dawning this annual tradition, while some say it’s none other than a misprint.
Another theory is that in 1592, when Pope Gregory the 8th moved the beginning of the year from April 1 to January 1, those who were behind the times still celebrated New Years on April 1 and were considered fools for doing so.
Whatever the reason, the day has a history of jokes and pranks and teasing. But not from the Chief today. Instead, we post our wishes that you have a good day. Whatever pranks and jokes come your way, may they be fun and safe and bring a smile to your face!
