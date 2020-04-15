What would you normally be doing on April 15? Rushing to the Post Office to get your taxes mailed on time or waiting until the very last possible moment before dropping your forms in the mail?
April 15, 2020, would normally be a very busy day at the post office. However, today was “busy, but not April 15 busy,” according to Postal Clerk Brain Morse.
Due to social distancing and economic impacts of the COVID-19 health crisis, the IRS has extended the deadline for filing federal taxes to July 15, 2020. The state of Nebraska followed suit, extending the deadline for filing state taxes also to July 15.
Post Master Pam Young says there are currently a lot of parcels being mailed by the U.S. Postal Service. Many people are sending items to family members who live in cities and areas where some items may be short supply. Some of those items are wipes and masks. "We know we've sent some toilet paper, too," Young said. She added that hand sanitizer cannot be mailed through the USPS. "We can't send anything with alcohol content," she said.
