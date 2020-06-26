U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Nebraska, (R), announced Jentri Hurlburt of Arcadia as a winner of his statewide photography contest.
“Nebraska is ‘The Good Life’ and these students captured the heart of our state – from bluffs and Sandhills, to ranch and farm land, to the home of Husker football – these young photographers show the best of Nebraska. I am proud to recognize and share their talent with the whole state.”
Each year, Senator Sasse invites high school students from across the state to participate in a photography contest. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Senator’s Nebraska offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.