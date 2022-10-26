Halsey 4-H Camp Bovee Fire October 2022

The photos of burned 4-H camp cabins, the 4-H Lodge and the shell of Scott Look Out Tower were taken by Terry Licking after the Bovee Fire.

 Terry Licking

HALSEY, Neb. - Forest officials from the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Bessey Ranger District have announced an Area Closure Order for the Scott Lookout Tower and 4-H Camp beginning Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. The order will remain in place through April 30, 2023.

Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), the following act is prohibited in National Forest System lands within the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in Thomas County, Nebraska, described below and shown on the attached map incorporated into this Order as Exhibit A.

