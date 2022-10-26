HALSEY, Neb. - Forest officials from the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands, Bessey Ranger District have announced an Area Closure Order for the Scott Lookout Tower and 4-H Camp beginning Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. The order will remain in place through April 30, 2023.
Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), the following act is prohibited in National Forest System lands within the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands in Thomas County, Nebraska, described below and shown on the attached map incorporated into this Order as Exhibit A.
- To go into or be upon any area in and around the Scott Lookout Tower and the State 4H Camp, which are closed for the protection of public Health and safety (36 C.F.R. § 261.53(e)) and the protection of property (36 C.F.R. § 261.53(f)).
In addition to the area shown on Exhibit A, portions of Forest Service roads and trails are closed to entry:
- Highway 86B west of its junction with Forest Road 203 South (also known as Circle Road).
- The entirety of the entrance road to the State 4-H Camp north of its junction with Forest Road 212.
- The Scott Tower Hiking Trail west of its junction with Forest Road 203 South.
Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this Order:
- Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order or a written determination by a Forest Service authorized officer that a permit is not required under 36 C.F.R. § 251.50(e)(1) or (2).
- Any Federal, State, or Local Officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting resource in the performance of an official duty.
- This Order shall be in effect from October 26, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. through April 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m., unless rescinded at an earlier date and time.
- A violation of the above prohibitions is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both. 16 U.S.C. § 551; 18; U.S.C. §§ 3559, 3571, and 3581.
- Contact the Bessey Ranger District in Halsey, NE (308) 533-2257 for more information about this Order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.