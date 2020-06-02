Grant Jones Diploma

Grant Jones receives his diploma during Arnold's Graduation Ceremony at the Arnold High School June 1 at 7 p.m. 

As everyone is aware, because of COVID-19 this spring, graduations were put on hold along with everything else. With the more lenient guidelines that have been being released, schools have been rescheduling their graduations to this summer.    

    Out of all of the local schools that the Custer County Chief covers every spring, Arnold Public School was the first to hold their graduation ceremony, June 1 at 7 p.m.

    Arnold had nine students graduating. They were the first in our local area to finally be able to experience the ceremony so deserved and cross that stage to receive their diploma which they have been striving for over the past thirteen years.

    Arnolds nine graduates are Jace Connell, Dawson Hanna-Miles, Grant Jones, Hailey Myers, Dylan Nelson, Kenna Rogers, Landry Smith, Addison Starr, Hunter Weinman and Lorraine Wonch.

    Following are a list of the graduates scholarships:

Jace Connell

KCNI-KBBN Radio Station Scholarship $500

Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship $3000

Junk Jaunt Scholarship $500

Arnold School Foundation Scholarship $1500

Hall Family Scholarship $2000

Husker Power Scholarship $1500

Kinman Old Field Scholarship $1000

Nellie Layton Twist Scholarship $250

Booster Club Scholarship $1000

Pinnacle Bank Scholarship $500

SORC Scholarship $1000

Dawson Hanna-Miles

SORC Scholarship $1000

Grant Jones

DAR Good Citizens Scholarship $100

Adair & Mary Ellen Tunnell Memorial Scholarship $500

Ann Wells Scholarship $2000

Jones Scholarship $400

SORC Scholarship $1000

Elks Student Spotlight Award $100

Hailey Myers

Horatio Alger Aksarben Scholarship $10,000

Joe D. Giles Scholarship $750

Arnold School Foundation Scholarship $1500

Rotary Scholarship $400

SORC Scholarship $1000

Dylan Nelson

Arnold Teammates Scholarship $250

Booster Club Scholarship $1000

Kenna Rogers

Julia/Crawford Pool Scholarship $100

American Red Cross Scholarship $750

Dean’s Commitment Year 1 Scholarship $2,000

Music Achievement $100

SORC Scholarship $1000

Nebraskaland University Scholarship $250

Pinnacle Bank Scholarship $500

Landry Smith

Custer County Welding & Electrical Scholarship $3000

Addison Starr

George & Bernice Halstead Memorial Scholarship $1000

Albert Fuller Scholarship $250

Hunter Weinman

St. John’s Episcopal Church MPCC Scholarship $500

Rotary Scholarship $400

Lorraine Wonch

Scott B. Cool Memorial Scholarship $1000

Adair and Mary Ellen Tunnell Memorial Scholarship $500

Alvin Story Scholarship $100

Albert and Stella Smith Scholarship $150

Kenneth Downing Scholarship $250

Calvary University Alumni Scholarship $1000

Calvary University Christian Workers Credit $1500

    For the story and photos of Arnold’s graduation, see the June 4 Custer County Chief edition.

