As everyone is aware, because of COVID-19 this spring, graduations were put on hold along with everything else. With the more lenient guidelines that have been being released, schools have been rescheduling their graduations to this summer.
Out of all of the local schools that the Custer County Chief covers every spring, Arnold Public School was the first to hold their graduation ceremony, June 1 at 7 p.m.
Arnold had nine students graduating. They were the first in our local area to finally be able to experience the ceremony so deserved and cross that stage to receive their diploma which they have been striving for over the past thirteen years.
Arnolds nine graduates are Jace Connell, Dawson Hanna-Miles, Grant Jones, Hailey Myers, Dylan Nelson, Kenna Rogers, Landry Smith, Addison Starr, Hunter Weinman and Lorraine Wonch.
Following are a list of the graduates scholarships:
Jace Connell
KCNI-KBBN Radio Station Scholarship $500
Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship $3000
Junk Jaunt Scholarship $500
Arnold School Foundation Scholarship $1500
Hall Family Scholarship $2000
Husker Power Scholarship $1500
Kinman Old Field Scholarship $1000
Nellie Layton Twist Scholarship $250
Booster Club Scholarship $1000
Pinnacle Bank Scholarship $500
SORC Scholarship $1000
Dawson Hanna-Miles
SORC Scholarship $1000
Grant Jones
DAR Good Citizens Scholarship $100
Adair & Mary Ellen Tunnell Memorial Scholarship $500
Ann Wells Scholarship $2000
Jones Scholarship $400
SORC Scholarship $1000
Elks Student Spotlight Award $100
Hailey Myers
Horatio Alger Aksarben Scholarship $10,000
Joe D. Giles Scholarship $750
Arnold School Foundation Scholarship $1500
Rotary Scholarship $400
SORC Scholarship $1000
Dylan Nelson
Arnold Teammates Scholarship $250
Booster Club Scholarship $1000
Kenna Rogers
Julia/Crawford Pool Scholarship $100
American Red Cross Scholarship $750
Dean’s Commitment Year 1 Scholarship $2,000
Music Achievement $100
SORC Scholarship $1000
Nebraskaland University Scholarship $250
Pinnacle Bank Scholarship $500
Landry Smith
Custer County Welding & Electrical Scholarship $3000
Addison Starr
George & Bernice Halstead Memorial Scholarship $1000
Albert Fuller Scholarship $250
Hunter Weinman
St. John’s Episcopal Church MPCC Scholarship $500
Rotary Scholarship $400
Lorraine Wonch
Scott B. Cool Memorial Scholarship $1000
Adair and Mary Ellen Tunnell Memorial Scholarship $500
Alvin Story Scholarship $100
Albert and Stella Smith Scholarship $150
Kenneth Downing Scholarship $250
Calvary University Alumni Scholarship $1000
Calvary University Christian Workers Credit $1500
For the story and photos of Arnold’s graduation, see the June 4 Custer County Chief edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.