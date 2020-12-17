A juried art show featuring Custer County students will have its final day of showing at Flatwater Bank in Ansley on Friday, Dec. 18.
The show features pottery, paintings, drawings, metal work and photography by local students.
The last day of the show on the second level of Flatwater Bank is Friday, Dec. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The show began with a reception Saturday, Dec. 12.
Ribbons were awarded for first through fifth place. Five Honorable Mentions were also awarded.
Winning the blue First Place ribbon is a pencil drawing titled "Beauty and Strength" by Anna Lindstrom, 11th grade, Broken Bow High School.
Second place went to Hannah Nichols, 12th grade, Broken Bow High School for a ceramic sculpture titled "Sierra the Mouse Huntress."
"The King," a batik by Laney Badgley, 12th grade, Callaway High School took third.
To see the award winners and other art, stop in before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.
