After a weekend that will bring daytime highs well above normal (Feb. 19-20, 2022), spring-like highs will be replaced with subzero lows as a powerful cold front crosses Nebraska early next week. Highs on Monday will be below freezing in a good part of the state.
Wind chills will be well below zero for much of next week.
While it's too early to get a grasp on amounts, there is potential for accumulating snow Monday into Tuesday for areas generally north of Hwy. 2.
Impacts to outdoor interests may be impacted, especially ranching and transportation. More details will be released as the system draws nearer.
At this time, Broken Bow could see a high of 60 on Sunday and a high of 32 on Monday, 8 on Tuesday and 15 on Wednesday. Wind chills could be as low as -17 to -24 Monday through Wednesday.
Mullen is forecast for a high of 56 on Sunday and 27 on Monday, 3 on Tuesday and 11 on Wednesday with wind chills -23 to -30 for Monday through Wednesday.
Temps may rebound slightly on Thursday with high slightly above 20 though wind chills could be -10 or lower.
