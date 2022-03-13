This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the March 3, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Thank you, Custer County. You put your best foot forward and didn’t even know it.
Recently one of my husband’s sisters came to stay with us. When I’d tell people she was here for three weeks, I’d see eyes widen and hear comments like. “Wow, how ... nice.”
It put me in mind of “way back when” that people would go a’visitin’, and stay not for days or even weeks but sometimes months! But, I digress...
It was a very good three weeks and I am glad she came for a visit. It was great for her and my husband to spend time together, sort through family things and tell family stories. Yes, we had “moments” however, they were far outweighed by the good times we shared and things we got done.
I often encourage my sister-in-law, who lived for years in California and now resides in South Carolina, to move back to Nebraska to be closer to us. I know my suggestion falls flat but it doesn’t stop me from asking.
And it didn’t stop a few things out here from making lasting impressions.
First, the friendliness and helpfulness. When she carried packages into the post office in Broken Bow, not only did the clerks assist her at the counter, they helped carry the boxes. She said that never would’ve happened where she lived in California or where she now lives in South Carolina.
Second, the Grocery Kart won her over with the excellent fresh produce and helpful clerks. And the rotisserie chicken at Gary’s Super Foods made for more than one meal during her stay.
She also saw the access we have to a wide variety of medical services at the local hospitals and clinics as well as the many specialists who come to the local specialty clinics. Yes, scheduling can get hectic but we can get most of what we need right here. When we do need to go somewhere else, our local health care providers get us in touch with the right folks.
Heck, even the weather put on Best of Show, bringing warm temps in February and confirming her decision was right to not pack a heavy winter coat. Mother Nature was kind enough to hold off on the snow and ice until my sister-in-law was well on her way back home.
But here’s the pièce de résistance.
On Friday, March 4, I was dashing from one place to another, running errands and getting groceries. I’m pretty sure I had with me a bill to mail. The envelope was stamped and addressed and a pretty sizable check was inside. Now, I can take all the credit in the world and say I mailed the doggone thing, but I have absolutely no memory of dropping it in the mailbox. Yet, somehow, the check made it to the intended recipient.
Did I mail it? Or did I drop it in a parking lot or leave it on a store shelf? Did a good citizen come along, see it and drop it in the mail for me?
I like that scenario much better than my mind going blank on a routine errand!
That act of kindness happened here in Custer County and my sister-in-law was here to see it. Just one more way we here in central Nebraska do good things for each other.
So, thank you, Custer County and the surrounding area, for putting out the welcome mat and showing great things are here, even when we don’t even try.
