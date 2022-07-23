Aunt Bonnie's lilies Donnis lily

Pictured are the lilies in bloom from bulbs given to Donnis Hueftle-Bullock by her Aunt Bonnie. A vase of lilies bloomed after Hueftle-Bullock cut them after hail damage this summer.

 Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the July 14, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

Does anyone remember receiving a hostess gift. Does anyone remember giving a hostess gift or do you all believe it is a thing of the past?

Recommended for you