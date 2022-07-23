This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the July 14, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Does anyone remember receiving a hostess gift. Does anyone remember giving a hostess gift or do you all believe it is a thing of the past?
I recently lost an aunt who would always bring a hostess gift when I invited her to my home for a holiday meal. Growing up, I saw my Aunt Bonnie on several occasions since we share the same birthday.
As the years passed, my dad’s siblings’ families and ours stopped getting together because of the miles between families and the number all under one roof.
Now my family with my brothers and sisters and all their children total close to 50. We also don’t get together much anymore as a large group.
On some of the holidays, when my “herd” of a family was not going to be together for a holiday, I would usually invite my Uncle Eddie and Aunt Bonnie because they had a small family.
Aunt Bonnie, even though she would also want to bring a dish, she would bring a hostess gift. I can’t remember all of them and to be honest I could have re-gifted some of the gifts (don’t tell!). The last gift she gave were lily bulbs.
It was Easter and she wanted to see our new home in Broken Bow. As it turned out, it snowed that day and many people who planned to travel for Easter did not that year. A few days after Easter, I received a package in the mail. It was the hostess gift of lily bulbs!
I had called and thanked her and said she did not have to give me the gift since she did not come for the meal but she wanted me to have them. I planted them and they have bloomed for many years.
This year we got hail. The stocks were damaged and the stems that had blooms on were barely connected to the plant and laying over 90 degrees. I left them that way for several weeks after the hail.
One night I thought how bad they looked and I clipped the stalks and put them in a vase of water not knowing if they would bloom or not. The next day I had one beautiful bloom then finally all the buds opened up and bloomed.
At the time, Aunt Bonnie was in her final days. I would send my cousin text pictures showing her the flowers. I was told it always brought a smile to my aunt’s face. The day before Aunt Bonnie passed, one of the blossoms had finally dropped over and died. The others were still looking good but the next morning, a Tuesday, they were all gone. I dumped them out. In about 30 minutes, I received a text from my cousin of my aunt’s passing.
The timing of it all seems so “out of this world” but many will say it was a God thing. The blossoms kept me connected to Aunt Bonnie in her final days and a reason to communicate happy thoughts. The blossoms will come back each year I will aways call them Aunt Bonnie’s Lilies. Guess you never know how many times a hostess gift will keep giving!
