Broken Bow Fire and Rescue, the Custer County Sheriff's Office and Broken Bow Police Department have personnel on hand at Custer Heights in Broken Bow.
Dawn West with the Broken Bow Housing Authority told the Custer County Chief about 7:25 p.m. this evening (Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019) that carbon monoxide detectors were going off. She said there were no injuries and no one was evacuated from the building.
Unofficially the Chief was told that some residents were asked to stay in the community room until everything could be checked. Authorities were doing a floor by floor search for any indications of problems.
The Chief will have more information as it becomes available.
