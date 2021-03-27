This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was first published in the March 25 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As we push to get the paper out on Tuesday, after we looked over the 16 pages of the sports recap, it was time for me to think about a column to write. This week I have been at a loss. Sometimes I have the topic in my head and have thought over it for a while and can sit down and just type.
Tuesday, with the cold dreary weather and to be quite frank, with the ache in my shoulder, I was brain dead, until I heard Madison Siedschlag, the Legals and Ad employee say, “Back in the day!” Now I will not give away her age, but it was not that long ago she celebrated a birthday under 25 years of age.
For myself, I am 66 and for Mona, who will be knocking 60 soon, that brought us to a halt and made us laugh! That phrase is something I recall hearing my grandparents and parents say, and I would roll my eyes or be exasperated. But not someone so young!!
Madison made the reference to the story Mona wrote on the academic March Madness and watching the students do their figures. They were writing on tables with dry erase markers that can be wiped off surfaces. What will they come up with next?
For Mona and myself, it was chalk boards. Madison said it was a dry erase board for her. As products change and surfaces change, it just seems impossible that you allow students to write on a table. Mona said the students just shrugged and said, “We just wipe it off.”
If you really want to start on reflecting “Back in the day,” take the amount and the commitment that a Custer County writer received for her writing in the “Out of the Past,” story Madison found this week.
Let’s not start on “Back in the day” on printing this paper, deadlines, the way the post office mails the papers now, or even the staff it used to take to put the paper out and how we are down to the fewest employees the paper has seen.
You also don’t want to get started on the type of vehicles you used to drive or what the weather used to be like.
Whatever is current now will be “Back in the day” one day! We all just have to be happy we are able to say, “Back in the day,” that we keep going forward to something new fresh and that we always keep traveling over the horizon!
