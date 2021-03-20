The popular lawn and garden series “Backyard Farmer” begins its new season at 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 1, 2021 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations.
Every year from spring to fall, host Kim Todd, Nebraska Extension landscape horticulture specialist, and a panel of Nebraska Extension experts help viewers answer questions about insect pests and disease, turf, and fruits and vegetables, as well as landscape design and general horticulture topics.
Several features being planned this season will emphasize growing your own food. Since the pandemic began, more people are experimenting with cultivating fresh produce in their own green spaces, resulting in millions of new gardeners nationwide.
This season, viewers will get weekly updates from the Backyard Farmer garden and can submit their lawn and garden questions and photos via e-mail or Facebook messages. To submit a question or photo for the experts, email byf@unl.edu or visit Facebook at facebook.com/backyardfarmernebraska.
The “Backyard Farmer” website at byf.unl.edu/ features more about the series and the Facebook page also includes announcements and other garden information. In addition, past features and episodes are available for viewing on the program’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/backyardfarmer and as a free podcast on iTunes.
The longest-running, locally-produced television series in the nation, “Backyard Farmer” airs Thursdays on NET through Sept. 30. “Backyard Farmer” repeats Saturdays at 10 a.m. CT on NET and Sundays at 3 p.m. CT and Mondays at 5 p.m. CT on NET Create.
Backyard Farmer is a co-production of NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, and Nebraska Extension.
