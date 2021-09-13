The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce has sent out the following about bad checks written in the area:
The County Attorney's Office would like all businesses to be notified of recent fraudulent activity. If your business has been affected by bad/bounced checks, you are being asked to submit them to the County Attorney's Office as soon as possible. The party in question is Cha Chi, Winston. If you have any questions call the County Attorney's Office at 308-872-6327
