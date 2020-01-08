Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.