Ballots are coming in for the special Recall Election in Broken Bow.
Jan. 14 is the official election day for the Mayoral Recall, however, the election is an “all mail” election. This mean all ballots are to be returned to the Custer County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m., Jan. 14.
Custer County Clerk Constance Gracey said ballots have been arriving by both mail and personal delivery. “A lot (of the voters) bring them in,” she said Wednesday, Jan. 8. Gracey said just over 2,000 ballots were mailed out to registered Broken Bow voters.
The question on the ballot is whether or not Broken Bow Mayor Jon Berghorst should be removed from office. The voter should blacken the oval next to “Yes” or “No,” using black ink, blue ink or pencil. Voters should follow the instructions for the ballots then return them to the Custer Count Clerk's office before the deadline.
Gracey said the canvassing board will begin verifying the signatures and addresses on ballot Tuesday morning. The ballots will be counted after 5 p.m.
With less than a week to return ballots, voters may want to take them to the courthouse at this point, rather than mailing them. Ballots that arrive at the Clerk’s office after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 will not be counted.
