An employee of Nebraska State Bank (NSB) in Broken Bow tested positive for COVID-19 last week. NSB closed the east branch in Broken Bow over the weekend to facilitate deep cleaning. Below is the press release from Nebraska State Bank.
This is to inform Nebraska State Bank & Trust Co. customers that Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, one of our Broken Bow East Branch employees tested positive for COVID-19.
This employee is in quarantine and is experiencing mild symptoms. We wish them a speedy and healthy recovery!
This employee did not have what is defined as close contact with any customers, so risk of exposure is considered nominal.
After discussions with Loup Basin Health Department, our East Branch employees have been quarantined for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.
The East Branch was closed Saturday, Oct. 3, to allow the facility to be deep cleaned. In order to properly staff all locations, the East Branch will now operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until resuming normal hours on Monday, Oct. 19.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Stuart Fox, President & CEO
