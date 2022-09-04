This excerpt of a column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
My husband and I had an adventure in our 100 year-old farmhouse about ten days ago. Around midnight one night, he said, “I think there’s a bird in the house.” For the next hour, we went after, not a bird, but a bat. Yes, a bat. I may have struck the first blow (with a broom) that got it to the ground but when it took flight again, it was my husband (with a flyswatter) that brought it down for good!
I like animals and I appreciate nature, however, the line has been drawn: No flying rodents in the house!
Since our adventure, I’ve talked with several people who have had bats in and around their homes or know people who are dealing with the winged critters. It sounds like there are a lot of bats already looking for warm winter quarters.
If you have had an experience with a bat and want to tell your story or share information, contact me. I’m working on an article and I’d like to have some local input. Call me at 308-872-2471 or email me at chiefnews@custercountychief.com.
