Bats

This excerpt of a column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

My husband and I had an adventure in our 100 year-old farmhouse about ten days ago. Around midnight one night, he said, “I think there’s a bird in the house.”  For the next hour, we went after, not a bird, but a bat. Yes, a bat. I may have struck the first blow (with a broom) that got it to the ground but when it took flight again, it was my husband (with a flyswatter) that brought it down for good!

