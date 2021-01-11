The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has said strong northwesterly winds are possible Wednesday night (01/13/21) through Friday afternoon. Gusts may reach up to 60 mph or more. Light snow is also possible Thursday night in portion of north central Nebraska.
The winds will effect all of western and north central Nebraska.
Strong cross winds may make travel difficult for lightweight or high profile vehicles. Blowing snow and whiteout conditions may be possible over portions of north central Nebraska.
