Large hail and damaging winds, even tornadoes, are possible today in much of central, western and southern Nebraska.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jaclyn Gomez, the highest risk for severity is in southwestern Nebraska from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. today (Wed., May 26, 2021). “This is the area of highest concern for us,” Gomes said.
Timing of the storm for Imperial and North Platte is 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Timing for storms in the Thedford area are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Storm initiation, Gomez said, will be as early as 3 p.m. with ongoing storms throughout the area.
The greatest risk of tornadoes is in southwestern and south central Nebraska.
That same area, slightly increased to the north to include all of Lincoln County and the southwest corner of Custer County, has the greatest risk for hail. Hail could reach tennis ball size.
The highest risk for damage by wind is a bit further to the east, though wind damage is also possible from the eastern edge of the Panhandle over to Mullen, southeast to Kearney and including most of Custer County. Winds could exceed 75 mph which are generally strong enough to flip an empty pivot.
Gomez stated that heavy rain is not a concern with this storm, though there may be quick downpours and localized flooding. The highest amount of rain is expected in southcentral Nebraska in southern Dawson County and Buffalo County.
Spotter Activation will be this afternoon and evening, particularly south of a line from Hay Springs to Thedford to Sargent.
