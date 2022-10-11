City of Broken Bow logo black

The Broken Bow City Council will meet this evening (Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022) with a short agenda. After approval of minutes and bills, the only old business on the agenda is Ordinance 1264, Well Head Protection Plan. It's expected that the council will not waive the third reading of the ordinance as it's planned that JEO Consulting Group will attend either this meeting or the next to discuss the plan. In new business, the council will consider moving the first meeting in November to Monday, Nov. 7. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Recommended for you