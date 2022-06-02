CUSTER COUNTY, Neb. - Broken Bow Fire and EMS and the Custer County Sheriff's Department responded to what appeared to be a one-vehicle accident on Callaway Rd about 2 p.m. today (Thursday, June 2, 2022). One vehicle appeared to have left the road and ended up in a pasture by a driveway. At least one person was transported from the scene by Broken Bow Ambulance. The accident occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of Broken Bow on Callaway Rd.
featured
BB Fire & Rescue responds to accident on Callaway Rd
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Troopers focus on traffic safety around work zones
- Faces at the Market in the Square
- BB Fire & Rescue responds to accident on Callaway Rd
- Nebraska Gas Price Update
- Merna, Oconto Memorial Day photos
- Tennessee father looking for Nebraska runaway daughter: 'I need to know she's safe'
- New flag, new flag pole at Rose Hill in Callaway
- Memorial Day 2022 in Broken Bow
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee father looking for Nebraska runaway daughter: 'I need to know she's safe'
- GROW Award presented to Borders Law
- GROW Award presented to Nebraska Pasture Door
- Nebraska Gas Price Update
- Halsey fire update
- Faces at the Market in the Square
- Memorial Day 2022 in Broken Bow
- Passport stops make for good trip
- BB Fire & Rescue responds to accident on Callaway Rd
- Memorial Day 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.