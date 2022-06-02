June 2 2022 accident Callaway Rd BB fire and rescue EMS

Broken Bow EMS and Fire Department and the Custer County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident west of Broken Bow on Callaway Rd this afternoon, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

 Mona Weatherly

CUSTER COUNTY, Neb.  - Broken Bow Fire and EMS and the Custer County Sheriff's Department responded to what appeared to be a one-vehicle accident on Callaway Rd about 2 p.m. today (Thursday, June 2, 2022). One vehicle appeared to have left the road and ended up in a pasture by a driveway. At least one person was transported from the scene by Broken Bow Ambulance. The accident occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of Broken Bow on Callaway Rd.

