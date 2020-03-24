The Broken Bow Police Department will be closed to walk-in traffic beginning Wednesday, March 25, 2020, according to a statement from the BBPD. If needed, the Police Department can be reached for non-emergency issues at 308-872-6424. For emergencies, call 911.
Below is the full statement from the Broken Bow Police Department.
In our continued efforts to protect our citizens and staff from the ongoing situation with COVID-19, effective March 25, 2020 the Broken Bow Police Department’s doors will be locked and no one from the public will be allowed in the building.
During this time, if you need to renew or apply for a new handgun permit, please call 308-872-6424 and we will mail the application out to you along with instructions on how to complete it. Please call us in advance and let us know when you are coming and we will meet you at the door for your application, a copy of your driver’s license and the $5.00 fee (check or cash). We will mail the handgun application to you when it is completed.
We have extended the due date on dog tags to June 1, 2020 so there is no need to come in at this time, please wait until a later date.
If you need a copy of a call to service or accident report please call 308-872-6424 or email info@brokenbowpolice.com and we will get the information to you.
If you need to pay a parking ticket, please call 308-872-6424 for instructions or mail it to us with the fee (check or cash).
Please call 308-872-6424 in advance if you are coming in to get your dog out of the pound.
If you need to speak to an officer regarding a non-urgent issue, please call 308-872-6424.
As always, if you have an emergency, please call 911.
We will continue to evaluate the situation and let you know when/if things change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.