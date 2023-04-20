Fire Adams April 20 2023

Smoke rolls south from a reported fire west of Hwy 21 at Adams. The smoke is southwest of the pens and offices at the South Lot. (Mona Weatherly 4/20/2023)

The Broken Bow Fire Department has responded to a call at Adams Land & Cattle LLC on Hwy 21 south of Broken Bow. Unofficially it was heard hay bales are on fire. Merna has also arrived for mutual aid and it's reported Oconto Fire was called as well. (2:00 p.m., 04/20/23)

Recommended for you