The Broken Bow Fire Department has responded to a call at Adams Land & Cattle LLC on Hwy 21 south of Broken Bow. Unofficially it was heard hay bales are on fire. Merna has also arrived for mutual aid and it's reported Oconto Fire was called as well. (2:00 p.m., 04/20/23)
BBFD responds to call at Adams South Lot, report of hay bales on fire
