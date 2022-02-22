Broken Bow Fire and Rescue responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022) at North Park Elementary School, sending two fire trucks and two ambulances.
The Chief hasn't received official information, however it sounds like there was a broken sprinkler head. Water was seen in the north entrance of the preschool as well as in the immediate hallway. Also unofficially there was no sign of injuries.
The Chief will have more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.