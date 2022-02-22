Feb 22 2022 BBFD North Park

A firefighter walks into the north entrance of North Park Elementary. Water can be seen on the floor of the foyer and hallway. While there is no official report yet, the cause is said to be a broken sprinkler head.

 Mona Weatherlr

Broken Bow Fire and Rescue responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. today (Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022) at North Park Elementary School, sending two fire trucks and two ambulances.

The Chief hasn't received official information, however it sounds like there was a broken sprinkler head. Water was seen in the north entrance of the preschool as well as in the immediate hallway. Also unofficially there was no sign of injuries.

The Chief will have more information as it becomes available.

