BROKEN BOW, NEB - April 6, 2023 - The Broken Bow Fire Department was paged to a structure fire at the Masonic Logdge, 1106 South E/Hwy 2 at approximately 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Upon arrival, BBFD found the structure full of smoke. The fire was found in a storage room ceiling above a light fixture. Due to records kept in the room, we were able to cover the historic records to minimize the damage. BBFD responded with 23 fire fighters, five trucks, one ambulance and two EMTS and were ont he scene for approximately two hours. The Fire Department was assisted by the Broken Bow Police Department, Broken Bow Utilities and Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
BBFD responds to fire call at Masonic Lodge
- Broken Bow Fire Department, Jason Baum, 1st. Asst. Chief
