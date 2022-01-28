The Broken Bow Fire Department was responded to a call for a possible chimney fire around 1 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 27, 2022) in the 1700 block of Memorial Drive.
Broken Bow EMS Director Andy Holland said there was minimal damage.
Holland reported that the call came in at 12:59 p.m. and was cleared at 1:35 p.m. BBFD send two pumpers, one rescue truck and an ambulance. There were no injuries.
Holland said for those with wood-burning stove and fire places, this is a good time for a reminder for proper maintenance and professional cleaning to reduce the risk of fire. "Do proper maintenance and clean them," Holland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.