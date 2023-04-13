The Broken Bow Fire Department (BBFD) responded to a structure fire on Council Street in Broken Bow around 4 p.m. yesterday (Wed., April 12, 2023).
According to Andy Holland, Emergency Services Director, the call came in at 3:59 p.m. The fire was contained and mop-up was started by 4:25 p.m. Crews and trucks left the scene at 7:53 p.m. The cause of the fire was electrical. The Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire.
