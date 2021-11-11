Broken Bow High School held a Veterans Day program today (Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021) to honor veterans. World War II vetran Wayne Mills, 95, was recognized and "The Noble and the Brave" was read. THe band performed the Star Spangled Banner and Manhattan Beach. The choir sang a compliation of the military branches songs and Stand by Me. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence, Taps and the retiring of the colors. Presenting and retiring the colors were members of the American Legion, VFW, AMerican Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.

Recommended for you