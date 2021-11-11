Broken Bow High School held a Veterans Day program today (Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021) to honor veterans. World War II vetran Wayne Mills, 95, was recognized and "The Noble and the Brave" was read. THe band performed the Star Spangled Banner and Manhattan Beach. The choir sang a compliation of the military branches songs and Stand by Me. The ceremony concluded with a moment of silence, Taps and the retiring of the colors. Presenting and retiring the colors were members of the American Legion, VFW, AMerican Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
Latest News
- Sixteen vets receive Quilts of Valor at SEM's Veterans Day Program
- BBHS honors veterans with program
- Happy Veterans Day! Nov. 11, 2021
- Sports in the Chief this week!
- Human Trafficking education opportunity 5:30 p.m. today
- High wind watch, warning issued
- Strong winds on the way!
- Bond election results official, Superintendent statement
Most Popular
Articles
- Voting begins on $29.9 million school bond
- Bond fails 503-848
- One Box in full swing
- Bond election results official, Superintendent statement
- Human trafficking education in Custer County this week
- Voting place open 'til 8 p.m.
- Strong winds on the way!
- Broken Bow City Council agenda Tuesday, Nov. 9
- BBHS honors veterans with program
- High wind watch, warning issued
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.